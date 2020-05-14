Morrison baseball

MORRISON — An alumnus of Morrison High School, Jim Ridley has always had a keen interest in Mustang sports.
So when there were no takers for the vacant head baseball coaching job, the 70-year-old Ridley did not hesitate to throw his hat in the ring.
Having planned to serve as co-head coach along with former head man and current Morrison superintendent Scott Vance, the eventual cancellation of the 2020 prep baseball season has only altered Ridley's plans somewhat.
With his stepson Josh Robbins set to move from Pearl City to join the Morrison teaching staff and take over Mustang baseball in '21, Ridley will remain on the coaching staf. He still wants to do his part to rejuvenate a program that last had a winning season in 2015 when the 'Stangs went 22-5 under Ben Sondgeroth and won the most recent of their seven regional championships.
"With Scott and myself, there'd be times he would've had to miss (practices and/or games), so he couldn't do it full-time; myself, my grandson plays baseball in Georgia, so I wanted time to go and watch him play," said the 1967 Morrison graduate and school board vice-president, who will celebrate his 71st birthday in July.
"I've been on the school board here for 13 years, and I've known Scott a long time; we talk baseball all the time. When he couldn't find anyone to take the team, I decided I wasn't going to let the program go without, so I said I'd take it."
Ridley and Vance had coached together from 2003-10, highlighted by the Mustangs' 2009 squad that went 29-3 and finished third at the Class 2A state tournament. He also served as an assistant under Sondgeroth, and prior to joining Vance's staff, had spent three years on the Amboy coaching staff with his older stepson, Joe Robbins, who is now Morrison's junior high principal.
"This was going to be a one-year thing for Scott and me, but for me, it's a little bit more for now," Ridley said. "I also ran the White Rock Dragons, a team for 15- and 16-year-olds, and I'm already familiar with the Morrison kids, as well as kids from Erie-Prophetstown, Riverdale, West Carroll, you name it.
"I've already had several conversations with Josh. He'll be needing somebody to help out, so I'm going to stick around. We've also got (Morrison and Clarke University Hall of Famer) Brock Helms, whose son Nate will be a senior for us next year. We'll have quite a few more people on board."
After finishing 4-14 and losing in the first round of the 1A regionals last spring before head coach Michael Budka resigned to take a teaching job at Davenport West, the Mustangs felt like this was going to be a turnaround season, and Ridley feels that can carry over into next spring.
"We felt like we had a nice team this year, a solid group that could contend at the top of the (Three Rivers West Division)," he said. "They all have a great attitude. I'm looking forward to next season and working with Josh."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!