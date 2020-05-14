Morrison baseball

Ridley and Vance had coached together from 2003-10, highlighted by the Mustangs' 2009 squad that went 29-3 and finished third at the Class 2A state tournament. He also served as an assistant under Sondgeroth, and prior to joining Vance's staff, had spent three years on the Amboy coaching staff with his older stepson, Joe Robbins, who is now Morrison's junior high principal.

"This was going to be a one-year thing for Scott and me, but for me, it's a little bit more for now," Ridley said. "I also ran the White Rock Dragons, a team for 15- and 16-year-olds, and I'm already familiar with the Morrison kids, as well as kids from Erie-Prophetstown, Riverdale, West Carroll, you name it.

"I've already had several conversations with Josh. He'll be needing somebody to help out, so I'm going to stick around. We've also got (Morrison and Clarke University Hall of Famer) Brock Helms, whose son Nate will be a senior for us next year. We'll have quite a few more people on board."

After finishing 4-14 and losing in the first round of the 1A regionals last spring before head coach Michael Budka resigned to take a teaching job at Davenport West, the Mustangs felt like this was going to be a turnaround season, and Ridley feels that can carry over into next spring.

"We felt like we had a nice team this year, a solid group that could contend at the top of the (Three Rivers West Division)," he said. "They all have a great attitude. I'm looking forward to next season and working with Josh."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0