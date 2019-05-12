Morrison High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Meghan Sterenberg, child of Melissa and David Sterenberg, plans to major in Accounting at Drake University.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society and cheerleading captain
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has taught me many things throughout the past four years. However, the most prominent lesson is that you get out what you put in. Putting in hard work studying and extra time on projects isn’t always fun, but pays off in the end with the coveted “A.” This doesn’t just apply to academics. Effort and commitment in friendships and relationships is also very important. This lesson has been hard to learn but has proven very beneficial for my future. Not putting in the time or work to complete something fully, doesn’t help you achieve success. Working hard to achieve success is like writing a good research paper. You search for quotes and facts and put in the hours to complete the product. The satisfaction at the end of the project is worth all of the work. The feeling of accomplishment and success makes all the time and effort put in worth it.
The Arts
Cassandra Osborn, child of Roger and Sheila Osborn, plans to major in Music Education at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.
Top 3 achievements: Illinois State Scholar, National Honor Society and straight 1’s for the past three years at solo/ensemble contest along with performing at ILMEA for 4 years in a row
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? “Practice makes perfect” is a phrase that everyone has heard countless times; however, the phrase that has impacted me the most during high school is “practice is everything.” I have come to realize that practicing is the key to success, not just in the arts, but in life itself. The way we learn is through application. With music and dance, I have spent an immense number of hours practicing different parts to perform correctly. Everyone practices his or her skills, sometimes without even realizing it. Each time a teacher repeats a lesson, they are improving it. They may learn or realize new things with each repetition. Flourishing is the result of practicing. My goal is to continue practicing as a teacher of the arts; I hope to share my love of music and dance while perfecting my skills.
Humanities
Jacob Brown, child of Jim and Julie Brown, plans to major in Pre-Pharmacy at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, Golf MVP 2019 and lead role as Tarzan in Tarzan the Musical (2018)
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As a student, I have been involved in a wide variety of courses and extracurriculars, all of which have taught me the importance of confidence and persistence. I have always given 100% effort in everything I have participated in and maintained a confident attitude. This state of mind has allowed me to pursue new experiences, such as performing in high school theater productions starting in seventh grade and joining the golf team my junior year with very little experience. Even so, I received the MVP award my senior year for being an example to my teammates and demonstrating the importance of working above and beyond what was asked of me to improve. I believe that anyone can reach their goals as long as they believe they can do so, and I will continue to use these experiences as I pursue a higher education and a career as a pharmacist.
Leadership
Bailey Smith, child of Michael and Dara Smith, plans to major in Pre-Law at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Top 3 achievements: More than 400 hours of community service during high school, title of Girl Scout Ambassador after an 11-year membership and Key Club Co-President my junior and senior year
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school I have immersed myself in community service activities; while working at blood drives, tutoring elementary kids, trick-or-treating for U.N.I.C.E.F, and helping at the Morrison Christmas Walk, I developed many leadership skills. The most important lesson I learned from these experiences is that volunteering and caring for others cannot be replaced by superficial things. The value of helping others is so important to Key Clubbers that it is part of our motto, “caring, a way of life.” Without Key Club, I would not have had the opportunity to impact so many people. It also opened my eyes to the needs within our community; as a result, I have become a regular blood donor. For the rest of my life, I will use the values I developed in Key Club to continue to volunteer and make caring my way of life.
Math/The Sciences
Molly Neumann, child of Ryan and Cheryl Neumann, plans to major in Architecture at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Top 3 achievements: Top 10 percent of class, National Honors Society, junior and senior years and Student Council Secretary
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? High school has taught me to learn from my mistakes, growing from each I encounter. Failure is not an excuse to give up. Instead, it is a possibility to try again, an opportunity that should not be discarded. Quite often, trials seem overwhelming, with the end goal feeling so far out of reach. With patience, we must take small steps to work from our mistakes, appreciating the journey as we go. This lesson has helped me excel in my math classes. At the start of my AP Calculus class, the lessons were complicated and overwhelming. I needed to accept that I was struggling and ask for assistance. Making mistakes, both frustrating and common, only points us toward the right direction. As I move forward, I know that I will make many mistakes, but through trial and error, and seeking help when needed, success is possible.
Vocational Education
Hannah Linder, child of Kent and Lori Linder, plans to major in Agribusiness at Highland Community College in Highland, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: I have been awarded the Sr. Showmanship at the county 4-H fair for the past four years, I have been on high honor roll all four years of high school while taking part in two sports and participating in band each year, and I am co-captain of my softball team this year.
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I have learned and will continue to use from high school, FFA, and 4-H is how critical it is to build lasting relationships. These bonds are key to being successful in the agricultural world and in life. I have been secretary for my FFA chapter my junior and senior years and have been in my local 4-H club, Cottonwood, for nine years. Part of the 4-H pledge reads, “My heart to greater loyalty.” This is a huge part of building lasting relationships. The only way to create these connections is to have trust, respect, and loyalty. At the end of the pledge, it says, “...for my club, my community, my country, and my world.” Being able to create positive lasting relationships makes the world a better place, as long as one has respect towards others. I will continue to build lifelong networks and friendships.
Young Journalist
Michelle Edwards, child of Nancy Edwards, plans to attend Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Ill.
Top 3 achievements: Co-President of Key Club both my junior and senior year, more than 400 community service hours during high school and member of National Honor Society
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? Throughout high school, I have developed many qualities that helped shape me. One of those qualities that rises above the rest, and is often overlooked, is self-awareness. I believe self-awareness is the most impactful thing I learned during school. I have learned what my strengths are, as well as been humbled by my weaknesses. When participating in activities, it can be hard to admit we may not be the best in that area. One of my own weaknesses is that at times I can be blunt and indelicate when expressing my opinions; however, that passion may be one of my greatest strengths. Although it may be difficult to recognize our own weaknesses, it is also the first step to improving as a person. As I look to the future, I remind myself that building on my weaknesses and capitalizing on my strengths will pave the way to success.
