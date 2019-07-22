A moth party will be 8-11:30 p.m. Saturday at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This National Moth Week celebration held in cooperation with the Scott County Master Gardeners will begin with a presentation on moths. After that, participants can see how black lighting is used to document and identify moths. Light snacks and beverages will be provided. For more information or to register, go to nahantmarsh.org . Admission is free.

