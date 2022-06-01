Motorcyclist injured in single-vehicle crash in East Moline

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Wednesday in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue in East Moline, East Moline Police Lt. Josh Allen said in a news release.

Allen said officers and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at 7:44 p.m. after receiving a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

When officers arrived on the scene they located the driver and began to treat the person’s injuries.

East Moline firefighters and Genesis Ambulance responded also treated the driver’s injuries. The person was then taken to Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. The person’s name and condition were not released late Wednesday.

Allen said the preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist was westbound before it left the roadway, coming to a rest at the intersection of 10th Street and 12th Avenue. The driver was the only person aboard.

The crash remains under investigation by the East Moline Police Department.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1555.

