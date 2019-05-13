10 of Soul will bring feel-good Motown hits to the rooftop of Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport, at noon Saturday. The audience enjoys the free concert from the ground, where adult beverages and food will be available for sale, and donations are welcome to support Putnam's educational programs, which serve more than 30,000 students a year. Bring a chair, and you can stake out your spot beginning at 11 a.m.
Noon, Saturday, Putnam Museum, Davenport. Free
