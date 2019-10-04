Basics: Approx. 7 p.m., Tipton

Last week: Mount Vernon downed West Liberty last Thursday, 31-14. Tipton drilled Camanche 48-13 at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton. 

Last meeting: Mount Vernon 68, Tipton 8 (2018)

Overview: This might be one of the more wide-open districts in Class 2A as five of the six teams are 2-3 or better. The Tigers do most of their damage on the ground, second in the district with 1,300 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. Tipton spreads the wealth, with five players over 100 yards this season, led by Austin Lenz, who has 472 yards and seven touchdowns. Mount Vernon, conversely, struggles running the ball, averaging 1.8 yards per carry but features a potent air attack as quarterback Brady Ketchum is averaging 223.4 passing yards per game.

