Grab a blanket and enjoy an outdoor move night at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W Central Park Ave., Davenport. The Movie in the Park series is presented by The Friends of Vander Veer and Davenport Parks and Recreation. Food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., family-friendly activities will be available at 7 p.m. and a costume parade is set for 7:30 p.m. The movie — which will be selected via a Facebook vote between options such as "Cinderella," "Wonder," "Finding Dory" and "Despicable Me 3"— will start at sunset. 

6 p.m. Friday, Vander Veer Botanical Park. Free 

