Grab a blanket and enjoy an outdoor move night at Vander Veer Botanical Park, 215 W Central Park Ave., Davenport. The Movie in the Park series is presented by The Friends of Vander Veer and Davenport Parks and Recreation. Food trucks will arrive at 6 p.m., family-friendly activities will be available at 7 p.m. and a costume parade is set for 7:30 p.m. The movie — which will be selected via a Facebook vote between options such as "Cinderella," "Wonder," "Finding Dory" and "Despicable Me 3"— will start at sunset.
6 p.m. Friday, Vander Veer Botanical Park. Free
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.