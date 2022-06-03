Mrs. Boots

Tags
Davenport police have arrested two people in connection with a conspiracy to steal metals and construction materials and sell the stolen produ…
A fight Thursday at Bettendorf High School compelled school district board member Michael Pyevich to say he thinks the district should cancel …
A post on the Moline restaurant's Facebook page on Tuesday reported a "hiccup with staff" that has since been resolved.
Man accused of punching teen during argument in Bettendorf.
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Davenport police are investigating a shots fired call in the 1000 block of West 6th Street.
Billy Argo will be inducted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame on June 8 after an all-state playing career and Hall of Fame coaching career at Assumption.
Rick Larson is retiring after 46 years at Pleasant Valley Community School District, leaving with thousands of connections made.
An Interstate 80 exit ramp in Davenport will close nightly starting Tuesday, June 7 for a traffic sign installation project.
A capsule look at all 10 Mississippi Athletic Conference softball teams heading into the 2022 season.
