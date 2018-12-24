See rock 'n' roll band Muddy Ruckus this week at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Their show is set for Friday. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $12 and are available at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Friday, Raccoon Motel, $12

