On the podcast this week, lawmakers curtail abortion access in a special legislative session and opponents challenge the new restrictions. Plus, Donald Trump picks an odd sparring partner in Iowa.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by Erin Murphy, the Des Moines Bureau Chief for The Gazette in Cedar Rapids, and features Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, The Gazette’s Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Bailey Cichon and features music from Copperhead and Tone da Boss.