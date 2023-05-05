Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, from left, state Sen. Jack Whitver, R-Polk, and state Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Wayne, listen to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speak before her signing of a bill that creates education savings accounts, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Any Iowa student who wants to attend a private school could use public money to pay for tuition or other expenses under the plan approved early Tuesday by the Legislature, making the state the third to pass a measure that allows such spending with few restrictions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)