Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

On the podcast this week, Tim Scott made his first visit to Iowa as an official candidate, and Ron DeSantis’ is pending, Nikki Haley in the Quad Cities, and a caucus flashback appearance by Mayor (now Secretary) Pete.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Des Moines Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Gazette Deputy Bureau Chief Tom Barton, Lee Des Moines Bureau Chief Caleb McCullough, Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times, and Gazette columnist Todd Dorman.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Johnny On Point and Copperhead.