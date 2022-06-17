Tags
The business blamed fire damage, supply chain issues and labor shortages for delaying its opening until June 18.
A Davevnport man is facing multiple charges, accused of a number of break-ins at two Davenport convenience stores.
Jeremiah Schroeder is a man who was born in the body of woman. As a child he struggled to understand who he was. Now he's struggling to get the help he needs to change.
James Thiel Sr. is asking for a new trial in the double-fatal boat crash in LeClaire for which he was convicted.
Three people were injured early Sunday when the Chevrolet Impala they were riding in crashed at the German American Heritage Center & Muse…
Miss Iowa 2022 is Bailey Hodson of Berwick, Iowa.
Three people were injured Monday afternoon after two vehicles crashed at the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Iroquois Drive in Davenport.
Firefighters from Bettendorf, with assistance from Riverdale and Rock Island Arsenal firefighters, put out a fire Saturday afternoon at 5141 C…
A former Davenport and Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges involving a 14-year-old girl during a hearing Tuesday in Sc…
A Maquoketa man has died in the Rock Island County jail.
