MUS high school

Boys basketball
Washington 50, Muscatine 44
WASHINGTON -- Kasen Bailey 6-11 2-2 1 19, Zac Stout 0-1 0-0 1 0, Trevor Quigley 1-6 1-2 2 3, Ethan Hunt 2-2 0-0 0 4, Brock Sabaski 1-2 1-2 3 3, Trashaun Willis 4-10 2-2 2 12, Ethan Patterson 2-6 0-0 0 5, Caleb Tanner 0-0 0-0 2 0. Totals 16-38 6-8 12 50.
MUSCATINE -- Briggs Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Braden Hufford 2-8 0-0 2 6, Reed Ulses 1-6 0-3 2 2, Eli Gaye 0-0 0-0 1 0, Sean Brown 0-0 0-2 1 0, Nick Scholz 2-3 0-1 2 4, Noah Yahn 7-14 1-2 1 19, Waker Cler 0-1 0-2 0 0, Josh Dieckman 3-12 1-2 2 7. Totals 16-47 3-15 11 44.
Washington;9;17;12;12;--;50
Muscatine;12;6;13;13;--;44
3-point goal -- Washington 8 (Bailey 5-7, Stout 0-1, Quigley 0-3, Wilis 2-6, Patterson 1-2); Muscatine 5 (Hufford 2-6, Yahn 2-5, Dieckman 0-4). Rebounds -- Washington 29; Muscatine 17. Turnovers -- Washington 19; Muscatine 12.
West Liberty 46, Louisa-Musatine 33
LOUISA-MUSCATINE (0-8) -- Jared Woerly 1 0-0 3, Emmanuel Walker 4 0-0 10, Dawson Wehrle 3 1-2 7, Dallas Vasquez 1 0-0 2, Brock Jeambey 3 2-4 8, Michael Danz 1 1-1 3, Xander Bieri 0 0-0 0, Trey Wagner 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-7 33
WEST LIBERTY (2-8) -- Ty Jones 2 0-0 4, Caleb Wulf 4 2-4 10, Brodie Kilburn 3 0-2 6, Austin McMicheal 2 1-2 5, Gavin Chown 8 4-8 21, Bryson Iske 0 0-0 0, Ty Brooks 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-16 46
Louisa-Muscatine;7;7;11;8;--;33
West Liberty;3;16;13;14;--;46
Three-point goals -- L-M 3 (Walker 2, Woerly); WL 1 (Chown). Team fouls -- L-M 16, WL 13. Fouled out -- L-M (Vasquez); WL (none).
Girls basketball
Muscatine 44, Washington 24
Washington -- Halle Leyden 0-0 0-0 1 0, Kinsey Duwa 2-9 0-0 1 4, Maddison Fishback 0-2 0-0 1 0, Anna Nacos 2-6 1-2 0 6, Kellie Dallmeyer 0-2 0-0 1 0, Addison Six 1-5 3-7 1 6, Emma Herr 1-1 2-2 0 4, Olivia Pacha 2-7 0-0 1 4.
Muscatine -- Zoey Long 8-14 0-0 0 20, Ashlyn McGinnis 0-0 0-0 1 0, Grace Bode 0-0 0-0 1 0, Emma Zillig 1-4 0-0 0 2, Olivia Harmon 1-1 0-0 1 3, Emily Woepking 4-8 0-0 1 9, Sophia Thomas 0-1 0-0 1 0, Mya Jansen 0-1 0-0 1 0, Avarie Eagle 3-4 4-5 2 8, Madi Petersen 0-2 0-0 2 0, Karly Ricketts 1-2 0-0 0 2.
Washington;1;8;3;12;--;24
Muscatine;17;7;10;10;--;44
3-point goals -- Washington 1 (Duwa 0-4, Dallmeyer 0-1, Nacos 1-3, Fishback 0-1); Muscatine 5 (Long 4-8, Woepking 1-1). Rebounds -- Washington 19; Muscatine 21. Turnovers -- Washington 11; Muscatine 10. Fouled out -- none.
West Liberty 58, Louisa-Muscatine 43
LOUISA-MUSCATINE (6-3) – McKenna Hohenadel 2-8 2-4 6, Laken Werner 1-3 1-2 3, Hailey Sanders 4-6 3-5 11, Kylee Sanders 6-18 5-9 17, Raegan Downing 2-5 0-0 4, Hanna McConnaha 1-3 0-0 2, Destiney Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Emilee Truitt 0-0 0-2 0, Abbie Kinsley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-34 11-22 43
WEST LIBERTY (9-1) – Sailor Hall 3-9 0-0 8, Finley Hall 7-12 1-4 19, Macy Daufeldt 7-13 2-2 16, Janey Gingerich 2-6 1-2 5, Averi Goodale 1-3 0-0 2, Haylee Lehman 1-6 4-4 6, Kinzie Akes 1-1 0-0 2, Lindsey Laughlin 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Struck 0-0 0-0 0, Aly Harned 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 8-12 58
Louisa-Muscatine;8;7;10;18;--;43
West Liberty;20;9;14;15;--;58
Three-point goals – L-M 0-9; WL 6-14 (F. Hall 4-6, S. Hall 2-4). Rebounds – L-M 27 (K. Sanders 10, H. Sanders 6); WL 33 (Daufeldt 9, F. Hall 5). Turnovers – L-M 17, WL 16. Team fouls – L-M 13, WL 19. Fouled out – L-M (none); WL (Goodale).
Mediapolis 53, Wapello 36
WAPELLO -- Serah Shafer 1 0-0 1 2, Sammy Ewart 3 0-0 0 7, Kylie Wilson 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 8 1-6 3 20, Eryka Dickey 0 1-3 3 1, Lindsy Massner 2 0-0 3 4, Mady Reid 0 2-3 1 2, Aysha Little 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 14 4-12 11 36.
MEDIAPOLIS -- Payton Bush 0 0-0 2 0, Ruthie Jahn 4 0-0 3 9, Mackenzie Springsteen 5 0-0 1 12, Olivia Moehle 0 0-0 4 0, Rachael Kennedy 0 0-0 1 0, Helaina Hillyard 7 2-3 1 20, Hallie Mohr 4 4-4 3 12, Liz Lane 0 0-0 0 0. Totals 20 6-7 15 53.
Wapello;5;2;15;14;--;36
Mediapolis;17;5;16;15;--;53
3-point goals -- Mediapolis 7 (Hillyard 4, Springsteen 2, Jahn); Wapello 4 (Holly Massner 3, Ewart).