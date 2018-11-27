Girls basketball

Tuesday's scores

MAC

Assumption 46, Muscatine 35

Bettendorf 56, Davenport North 54

Clinton 55, Davenport West 10

North Scott 66, Burlington 19

Pleasant Valley 72, Davenport Central 45

Iowa area

West Branch 76, Durant 43

Mid-Prairie at West Liberty

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

Wapello 44, WACO 23

Mediapolis at Columbus

Davenport Assumption 46, Muscatine 35

Muscatine – Zoey Long 5-11 0-0 14, Macey Rogers 4-8 2-2 12, Alicia Garcia 3-11 0-2 7, Emily Woepking 1-3 0-0 2, Kendra Eller 0-2 0-0 0, Averi Eagle 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 13-35 2-4 35.

Assumption – Olivia Wardlow 5-10 6-6 16, Katie Anderson 3-9 0-0 8, Anna Wohlers 2-5 1-2 5, Corey Whitlock 3-6 0-0 6, Allie Timmons 2-8 1-2 5, Dawsen Dorsey 1-1 1-3 3, Sully Kelly 1-1 0-0 2, Lauren Herrig 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 17-42 9-14 45.

Muscatine;5;14;8;8;--;35

Assumption;4;8;12;22;--;46

3-point goals – Muscatine 7-23 (Long 4-8, Rogers 2-4, Garcia 1-7, Eller 0-2, Woepking 0-1, Eagle 0-1). Assumption 3-10 (Anderson 2-4, Wohlers 1-1). Turnovers: Muscatine 22, Assumption 14. Fouled out: None

Wapello 44, Waco 23

Waco -- Ashleigh Hallet 0 0-0 0 0, Molly McLaughlin 0 0-0 0 0, Morgan Graber 1 1-4 1 3, Grace Conwell 1 0-0 1 2, Clara Schmitz 0 2-2 3 2, Laney Graber 1 0-0 1 2, Mayson Lee 0 1-2 3 1, Nadiyah Brown 6 1-2 0 13, Aubri Garnsey 0 0-0 5 0, Kristin Conley 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 9 5-10 16 23

Wapello -- Sammy Ewart 1 1-4 0 3, Leigha Weyrick 0 0-0 0 0, Holly Massner 4 1-2 0 11, Eryka Dickey 4 3-4 2 11, Brekyn Mears 1 2-3 4 4, Emma Reid 4 2-2 1 10, Mady Reid 2 0-0 1 5, Lindsey Massner 0 0-0 0 0, Paige Klinedinst 0 0-1 0 0, Toni Bohlen 0 0-0 1 0. Totals 16 9-16 9 44

Waco;5;9;4;5;--;23

Wapello;14;9;12;9;--;44

3-point goals -- Wapello 3 (Holly Massner 2, Mady Reid). Fouled out -- Waco (Garnsey) 

Wilton 58, Camanche 43

Wilton -- Linsey Ford 2 0-0 2 4, Kortney Drake 4 2-4 3 10, Chloe Wells 1 1-1 1 3, Emily Lange 9 1-2 1 21, Aubrey Putnam 6 3-4 3 15, Peyton Souhrada 0 0-0 1 0, Kelsey Drake 2 1-2 3 5. Totals 24 8-13 14 58

Camanche -- Camaryn Carstensen 2 0-0 2 6, Madi Parson 5 0-1 2 11, Tarah Wehde 3 0-1 2 6, Hanna Nissen 2 2-2 4 7, Kamryn Vogel 2 0-0 4 5, Emy Seeser 3 0-1 0 8, Lauren Snyder 0 0-0 2 0. Totals 17 2-5 16 43 

Wilton;7;22;12;17;--;58

Camanche;19;8;4;12;--;43

3-point goals -- Wilton 2 (Lange 2); Camanche 7 (Seeser 2, Camaryn Carstensen 2, Parson, Nissen) 

Boys basketball

Tuesday's scores

Iowa area

Durant at West Branch

Camanche 78, Wilton 37

Wapello at WACO

Mediapolis at Columbus

Camanche 78, Wilton 37

Wilton -- Garrett Bohnsack 0 0-0 4 0, Jared Townsend 3 11-11 3 17, Brock Hartley 0 2-2 2 2, Chase Miller 3 2-5 0 8, Ashton Stoelk 4 0-0 3 8, Isaac Hunter 0 0-0 0 0, Ronen Santiago 0 0-0 1 0, Charles Martin 0 0-0 1 0, AJ Bosten 0 0-0 0 0, Jackson Hull 1 0-0 1 2, Buddy Darting 0 0-2 1 0. Totals 11 15-20 16 37

Camanche -- Ethan Buckley 1 0-0 1 2, Caleb Delzell 6 0-0 2 14, Logan Shaw 1 1-3 0 3, Zach Erwin 1 0-0 0 2, Cam Soenksen 10 4-6 1 32, Jaxon White 4 3-3 2 11, Brayden Lodge 1 0-0 0 2, Dylan Darsidan 1 0-0 0 2, Kyle Deweerdt 1 0-0 1 3, Zayne Feller 3 1-1 1 7, Payton Draper 0 0-0 2 0, Calvin Ottens 1 0-0 5 2. Totals 29 9-13 18 78

Wilton;6;11;6;14;--;37

Camanche;25;26;19;8;--;78

3-point goals -- Camanche 11 (Soenksen 8, Delzell 2, Deweerdt). Fouled out -- Camanche (Draper)

