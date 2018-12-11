Boys basketball

Iowa City Regina 83, Durant 59: Easton Botkins had 17 points as Durant fell to Iowa City Regina on Tuesday to drop to 3-3 on the season.

Bryce LaFrenz added 13 points in the losing effort for the Wildcats.

Girls basketball

Wapello 47, Iowa Mennonite 43: Eryka Dickey scored a team-high 14 points to lead Wapello (4-2) to a victory Tuesday.

She was joined in double figures by Sammy Ewart (12 points) and Emma Reid (11) for Wapello, which overcame a 27-23 halftime deficit for the win.

Mediapolis 68, Louisa-Muscatine 44: Kylee Sanders scored a team-high 22 points but L-M (3-2) couldn't keep up with Mediapolis in the second half after trailing just 28-25 at the break.

Maya Johnson scored a game-high 30 points for Mediapolis.

