Boys basketball
Iowa City Regina 83, Durant 59: Easton Botkins had 17 points as Durant fell to Iowa City Regina on Tuesday to drop to 3-3 on the season.
Bryce LaFrenz added 13 points in the losing effort for the Wildcats.
Girls basketball
Wapello 47, Iowa Mennonite 43: Eryka Dickey scored a team-high 14 points to lead Wapello (4-2) to a victory Tuesday.
She was joined in double figures by Sammy Ewart (12 points) and Emma Reid (11) for Wapello, which overcame a 27-23 halftime deficit for the win.
Mediapolis 68, Louisa-Muscatine 44: Kylee Sanders scored a team-high 22 points but L-M (3-2) couldn't keep up with Mediapolis in the second half after trailing just 28-25 at the break.
Maya Johnson scored a game-high 30 points for Mediapolis.
