Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Linn-Mar Stadium

Last week: Muscatine fell at home in overtime to PV 30-27. Linn-Mar prevailed at Iowa City West 28-12. 

Last meeting: Linn-Mar 28, Muscatine 10 (2018)

Radio: 95.1 FM

Overview: It has been a season of missed opportunities for the Muskies. They have lost three games by three points, two of those in overtime or the final minute of regulation. Junior Tim Nimely is closing in on 1,750 career rushing yards. Muscatine has used three different quarterbacks this season. Junior Jake Draves completed 16 passes and threw for 127 yards last week. Linn-Mar has won three of its last four. QB Marcus Orr has passed for 881 yards and eight scores with no picks. The Lions' defense leads 4A with 13 picks. 

