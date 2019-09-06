Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium

Last week: Muscatine stumbled at home to Davenport Central 28-25. Jefferson lost to city-rival Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-10.

Last meeting: Muscatine 40, Jefferson 37 (2018)

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM

Overview: Muscatine scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span of the third quarter last week to take the lead against Central but lost in the final minute. Tim Nimely rushed for 127 yards and a score. Muscatine was penalized 12 times in the game. Jefferson hung close with state-ranked Kennedy. Ezeki Leggins rushed for 63 yards and a score. Nimely rushed for 199 yards and Eli Gaye had 99 yards receiving in last year's meeting.

