Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Kingston Stadium
Last week: Muscatine stumbled at home to Davenport Central 28-25. Jefferson lost to city-rival Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-10.
Last meeting: Muscatine 40, Jefferson 37 (2018)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Radio: 95.1 FM, 860 AM
Overview: Muscatine scored three touchdowns in a five-minute span of the third quarter last week to take the lead against Central but lost in the final minute. Tim Nimely rushed for 127 yards and a score. Muscatine was penalized 12 times in the game. Jefferson hung close with state-ranked Kennedy. Ezeki Leggins rushed for 63 yards and a score. Nimely rushed for 199 yards and Eli Gaye had 99 yards receiving in last year's meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.