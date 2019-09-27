Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field

Last week: Muscatine suffered a 14-0 loss to Johnston. City High was throttled by Dubuque Hempstead 49-13. 

Last meeting: Muscatine 46, City High 17 (2018)

Twitter: @ryantimmerman3

Radio: 95.1 FM

Overview: Muscatine accounted itself well on the road last week, but it has had difficulty scoring points. The Muskies are averaging just 11 points per game and their quarterbacks are completing less than 42% of their passes. Junior Eli Gaye is one reception shy of 80 for his career. City High is allowing 37.3 points per game and has yet to come up with a turnover this season. Tonka Hickman has rushed for 457 yards and six touchdowns.

