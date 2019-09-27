Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Bates Field
Last week: Muscatine suffered a 14-0 loss to Johnston. City High was throttled by Dubuque Hempstead 49-13.
Last meeting: Muscatine 46, City High 17 (2018)
Twitter: @ryantimmerman3
Radio: 95.1 FM
Overview: Muscatine accounted itself well on the road last week, but it has had difficulty scoring points. The Muskies are averaging just 11 points per game and their quarterbacks are completing less than 42% of their passes. Junior Eli Gaye is one reception shy of 80 for his career. City High is allowing 37.3 points per game and has yet to come up with a turnover this season. Tonka Hickman has rushed for 457 yards and six touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.