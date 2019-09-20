Basics: Approx. 7:15 p.m., Dragon Stadium

Last week: Muscatine outlasted Davenport West 13-7. Johnston was downed by Dowling 17-7.

Last meeting: Johnston 42, Muscatine 7 (2018)

Twitter: @EvanRRiggs

Radio: 95.1 FM

Overview: Muscatine makes the 2 1/2-hour haul to Johnston for its final non-district game. The Muskies are averaging around 15 points per game, down from 25.7 points through three games last year. Tim Nimely did not play last week because of a lower leg injury, but he's expected back Friday or next week. Johnston has played a rigorous schedule so far — Urbandale, Ankeny and Dowling Catholic. The Dragons have used three different quarterbacks so far.

