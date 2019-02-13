Boys basketball

Wapello 56, Columbus 33

COLUMBUS -- Bawi UK 0 0-0 0 0, Marco Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Gustavo Anaya 0 0-0 0 0, Brody Frost 0 0-0 0 0, Omar Nunez 0 0-0 0 0, Mason Hodges 5 0-0 0 10, Hunter Humiston 0 0-2 3 0, Evan Rees 2 0-0 3 4, Jaime Villegas 0 0-0 1 0, Eric Valdez 6 0-2 0 16, Justus Lekwa 1 0-0 4 3. Totals 14 0-4 11 33

WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 1 0-0 2 3, Noah Holland 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Kroeger 2 0-0 0 4, Maddox Griffin 1 1-2 0 3, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0 0, Joe Stewart 1 0-0 2 2, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 6 1-1 1 13, Sam Lanz 1 0-0 0 2, Bryant Lanz 2 0-0 1 5, Keaton Mitchell 8 3-4 0 20, Rhett Smith 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 24 5-7 6 56

Columbus;10;4;12;7;--;33

Wapello;16;16;9;15;--;56  

3-point goals -- Columbus 5 (Valdez 4, Lekwa); Wapello 3 (Tate Boysen, Bryant Lanz, Mitchell) 

Girls basketball

Wilton 88, Highland 30

Highland -- Alyssa Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Schneider 1-4 0-0 2, Alyssa Brase 2-5 0-0 5, Haley Sweeting 1-5 1-2 3, Kayla Cerny 1-1 1-2 4, Alyson Stokes 0-10 3-5 3, Abbie Miller 6-11 1-2 13, Mackinze Hora 0-1 0-0 0. Total 20-71 6-11 30.

Wilton -- Linsey Ford 1-5 1-2 3, Becca Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Kortney Drake 4-7 5-5 13, Chloe Wells 5-10 2-4 13, Emily Lange 11-18 2-2 28, Ella Caffery 3-11 0-0 6, Aubrey Putman 4-8 1-2 9, Peyton Souhrada 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Walker 3-3 0-0 7, Kelsey Drake 4-6 1-2 9, Taylor Garvin 0-1 0-0 0. Total 35-74 12-17 88.

Highland;7;11;9;3;--;30

Wilton;35;34;11;8;--;88

3-point goals -- Highland 2-14 (Schneider 0-3, Brase 1-3, Sweeting 0-2, Strokes 0-5.); Wilton 6-12 (Ford 0-1, Wells 1-1, Lange 4-5, Putnam 0-1, Souhrada 0-3, Walker 1-1). Turnovers -- Highland 21, Wilton 12. Fouled Out -- None 

