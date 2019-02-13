Boys basketball
Wapello 56, Columbus 33
COLUMBUS -- Bawi UK 0 0-0 0 0, Marco Martinez 0 0-0 0 0, Gustavo Anaya 0 0-0 0 0, Brody Frost 0 0-0 0 0, Omar Nunez 0 0-0 0 0, Mason Hodges 5 0-0 0 10, Hunter Humiston 0 0-2 3 0, Evan Rees 2 0-0 3 4, Jaime Villegas 0 0-0 1 0, Eric Valdez 6 0-2 0 16, Justus Lekwa 1 0-0 4 3. Totals 14 0-4 11 33
WAPELLO -- Kabe Boysen 0 0-0 0 0, Tate Boysen 1 0-0 2 3, Noah Holland 0 0-0 0 0, Ben Kroeger 2 0-0 0 4, Maddox Griffin 1 1-2 0 3, Aiden Housman 0 0-0 0 0, Joe Stewart 1 0-0 2 2, Joel Chaney 0 0-0 0 0, Caden Thomas 6 1-1 1 13, Sam Lanz 1 0-0 0 2, Bryant Lanz 2 0-0 1 5, Keaton Mitchell 8 3-4 0 20, Rhett Smith 2 0-0 0 4. Totals 24 5-7 6 56
Columbus;10;4;12;7;--;33
Wapello;16;16;9;15;--;56
3-point goals -- Columbus 5 (Valdez 4, Lekwa); Wapello 3 (Tate Boysen, Bryant Lanz, Mitchell)
Girls basketball
Wilton 88, Highland 30
Highland -- Alyssa Clarke 0-1 0-0 0, Sarah Schneider 1-4 0-0 2, Alyssa Brase 2-5 0-0 5, Haley Sweeting 1-5 1-2 3, Kayla Cerny 1-1 1-2 4, Alyson Stokes 0-10 3-5 3, Abbie Miller 6-11 1-2 13, Mackinze Hora 0-1 0-0 0. Total 20-71 6-11 30.
Wilton -- Linsey Ford 1-5 1-2 3, Becca Ball 0-1 0-0 0. Kortney Drake 4-7 5-5 13, Chloe Wells 5-10 2-4 13, Emily Lange 11-18 2-2 28, Ella Caffery 3-11 0-0 6, Aubrey Putman 4-8 1-2 9, Peyton Souhrada 0-4 0-0 0, Lexi Walker 3-3 0-0 7, Kelsey Drake 4-6 1-2 9, Taylor Garvin 0-1 0-0 0. Total 35-74 12-17 88.
Highland;7;11;9;3;--;30
Wilton;35;34;11;8;--;88
3-point goals -- Highland 2-14 (Schneider 0-3, Brase 1-3, Sweeting 0-2, Strokes 0-5.); Wilton 6-12 (Ford 0-1, Wells 1-1, Lange 4-5, Putnam 0-1, Souhrada 0-3, Walker 1-1). Turnovers -- Highland 21, Wilton 12. Fouled Out -- None
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.