Muscatine prep report

Volleyball

Wapello splits: Wapello split its two pool-play matches in the opening night of action at the SEISC Tournament on Thursday.

The Arrows dropped a 25-17, 25-11 decision to hosting WACO (18-1) and beat 3-8 Highland 25-20, 13-25, 15-9. Wapello is 8-10 on the season.

Columbus falls in SEISC opener: Columbus dropped a 25-3, 25-19 decision to hosting Winfield-Mount Union in SEISC Tournament pool play on Thursday.

Columbus dropped to 7-12 as Winfield-Mount Union improved to 15-4. Olivia Carrier had four of Columbus’ eight kills in the match.

West Liberty 3, IC Regina 0: West Liberty handled Iowa City Regina 25-6, 25-16, 25-15 in Thursday River Valley Conference action.

Macy Daufeldt and Martha Pace paced the winners with 12 kills each. Brooklyn Buysse dished out 31 assists and had six digs.

Rylee Goodale led West Liberty with 16 digs and Daufeldt came up with 15.

