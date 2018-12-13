DAVENPORT — The Illowa Council, Boy Scouts of America, honored its 2018 Class of Eagle Scouts at a dinner held at the Camden Centre on Sunday.
The Illowa Council includes five districts — Hoover, Inali, Kittan, Mesquakie and Saukenuk — serving southeastern Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine and Scott counties in Iowa and southwestern Bureau, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark and Warren counties in Illinois.
During the event, Dan Moore and Ted Olt III were awarded the National Eagle Scout Association’s prestigious Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. Established during the BSA’s 100th Anniversary in 2010, recipients of the award have often inspired others through their actions and devoted a lifetime to their profession, avocation, community, and beliefs, at great sacrifice to themselves and their families. This is the first time the Illowa Council has presented this award.
Also recognized were the Eagle Scout Projects of the Year for the districts: Muscatine's Thomas LoBianco of Troop 783 in the Hoover District, Lucas Kelso of Troop 316 in the Inali District, Justin Costello of Troop 29 in the Mesquakie District, Alexander DeWitt of Troop 109 in the Saukenuk District and Myles McCauley of Troop 24 in the Kittan District. McCauley was also the council’s selection for Project of the Year.
This year, 78 Scouts in the council’s 13-county area have earned the Eagle Scout rank, the highest achievement in the national Scouting organization. Nationwide, a total of 55,494 young men became Eagle Scouts in 2017.
The Illowa Council honored this achievement at a special event where Scouts are supported by Eagle Sponsors comprised of prominent members of the community and distinguished Scouting volunteers. This year marks the first time this event has been held in the council since 2012.
The Class of 2018 keynote speaker, Mark Logemann, Eagle Scout and Assistant Chief Scout Executive – National Director of Support Services from the National Council, Boy Scouts of America, offered words of wisdom to the Eagle Scouts and spoke to the future of the organization.
The event concluded with the reaffirmation of the Eagle Scout Pledge. Only four percent of all Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. Since the program’s inception in 1911, approximately 2.5 million people nationally have become Eagle Scouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.