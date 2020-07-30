Muscatine softball

Starter League
Orange Owls 11, Turquoise Tigers 9
Owls;220;25;--;11
Tigers;023;40;--;9
WP -- Alexis Staats; LP -- Cora Travis. Two or more hits -- TT (Elaina Wolf, Emily Gonzalez, Natalee Martin, Jeslyn Rogers, Kara Paul, Kendall Rexroth, Genevieve Zahradnick, Sophia Jaber, Travis); OO (Tori Francis, Quinn Hubbs, Peyton Yocom, Rylee Hotchkiss, Drea Miller, Mia Obergon, Alexis Staats).
Bantam League
Heuer 19, Superior 5
Heuer;555;4;--;19
Superior;005;0;--;5
WP -- Bella Staats; LP -- Chloe Rife. Two or more hits -- Heuer (Staats 3, Addy Hughes).
