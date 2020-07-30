You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Muscatine softball
0 comments
agate

Muscatine softball

  • 0

Starter League

Orange Owls 11, Turquoise Tigers 9

Owls;220;25;--;11

Tigers;023;40;--;9

WP -- Alexis Staats; LP -- Cora Travis. Two or more hits -- TT (Elaina Wolf, Emily Gonzalez, Natalee Martin, Jeslyn Rogers, Kara Paul, Kendall Rexroth, Genevieve Zahradnick, Sophia Jaber, Travis); OO (Tori Francis, Quinn Hubbs, Peyton Yocom, Rylee Hotchkiss, Drea Miller, Mia Obergon, Alexis Staats).

Bantam League

Heuer 19, Superior 5

Heuer;555;4;--;19

Superior;005;0;--;5

WP -- Bella Staats; LP -- Chloe Rife. Two or more hits -- Heuer (Staats 3, Addy Hughes).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News