Muscatine's depth helped propel it to a victory over Davenport West on Thursday.
The Muskies edged the Falcons 85-79 despite winning just five of the 11 events.
Isaac Nichols earned two of those victories, posting a winning time of 2:33.48 in the 200-yard individual medley and a 1:17.86 time in the 100-yard breaststroke. Nichols won the IM by more than 11 seconds and the breaststroke by almost four seconds.
Jaeger McCarter also picked up a pair of firsts for Muscatine, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2:15.74 and teaming with Will Zillig, Broderick Larsen and Tom LoBianco to take the 400-yard freestyle crown.
Muscatine's final win came from Adam Crumly, whose 6:25.14 time in the 500-yard freestyle was more than half a minute in front of the competition.
The Muskies also claimed six seconds and six thirds on the night.
