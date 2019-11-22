Annette Cahill sentenced to 50 years

MUSCATINE – Annette Cahill showed no emotion Friday morning as she was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of Corey Lee Wieneke.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After the hearing, Cahill’s attorney Elizabeth Araguas told The Muscatine Journal Cahill plans to appeal the second-degree murder conviction, saying the jury had convicted Cahill without any physical evidence that she had committed the crime. Police say Cahill had used a bat to kill Wieneke, then 22.

Wieneke was found beaten to death Oct. 13, 1992, in his West Liberty home. A jury of nine women and three men spent six days hearing testimony and arguments in court, to find Cahill, now 56, guilty of killing him on Sept. 19.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1