Annual Memorial Day cemetery service cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

MUSCATINE — Muscatine residents will have to find personal ways to celebrate Memorial Day this year, whether by visiting a cemetery or simply remembering a veteran who served, because the city's usual remembrances have been canceled because of the pandemic.

For years, it has been tradition for the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery to hold Memorial Day morning services. However, because of COVID-19 concerns, with veterans often being among the most vulnerable, services have been canceled. There are also no plans for a virtual version of the service.

“I know people are going to be disappointed,” said manager Cindy Allen. “We always have Jack Carey every year, and boy do people come out and see him. And it’s going to be disappointing because everybody loves him.”

The former Quad-City radio broadcaster is well known in the Muscatine community for his patriotic and gospel songs and patriotic readings at community events.

Muscatine VFW Post 1565 would have been in charge of any additional Memorial Day events, but neither they nor the honor guard currently plan on holding any services or gatherings because of Governor Kim Reynolds’ restrictions on gatherings of more than 10 people.