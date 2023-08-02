MUSCATINE – Although this annual race will be held in a new location this year, the Muscatine Running Club still expect the event to be just as fun (and fruit-filled) as ever.

On Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, the Muscatine Running Club will be holding its 46th annual Watermelon Stampede. The Kid’s Run will be held on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. while the 5K and 10K will begin at 8 a.m. on Aug. 19.

This year, instead of being held in Downtown Muscatine, both races will begin and end at Muscatine Community Y, 1823 Logan Street, with the race taking place around that spot. The Y campus will also be used as the race’s award site. As always, the event will be held rain or shine with all age-group race winners receiving a free watermelon. Random drawings will also be held for free watermelons on both Friday and Saturday.

When asked about the location change, Race Director Dell Wagner explained that the idea first came about after last year’s race, which saw the Y offer to host the Kid’s Run when its usual site, that being the Muscatine High School, was unavailable due to construction.

“The Muscatine Community Y then came to us and asked if they could host both races,” Wagner said, pointing out that the Y has always been a sponsor of the Watermelon Stampede.

“We thought it would just be a better package if we just had both Friday and Saturday’s races at the Community Y. It has really nice restrooms, and if it rains they’ve got shelter. We can also use the Y for packet pick-up on Friday instead of doing it out of my house,” he continued. “It just makes it extremely efficient, convenient and user-friendly for all of the runners.”

Regarding the roads surrounding the Y, Wagner added that although there is still construction on West Hill, he and the Running Club have worked with the city, the Department of Public Works and the Muscatine Police Department to coordinate their efforts and assure that its runners are safely avoiding construction areas.

“We’re excited to have this event at a new location,” he said. “We’d also like people to register early so that we can make sure we have enough refreshments and snacks at the event. So make sure to get your entry in! We’re looking to have a crowd of 100-150 children on Friday night and a race group of 300-350 on Saturday.”

To register for any of the races, entry and registration forms can be found at www.machlink.com/~muscatinerunningclub/. Forms can also be picked up at the Community Y.

Registration for the 5K and 10K is $20 per participant, with local cross country runners and coaches being offered a discount at $10. The registration for the kids’ race is also $10, with the late registration fee being $25.