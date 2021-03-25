Arty's Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton named home of one of Iowa's best burgers

This is the second time that Arty’s has been nominated for this award, although it’s the first time they made the Top 10. It’s the only restaurant in Muscatine County to make this year’s Top Ten.

“I put the competition out to our customers, put some stuff on Facebook… and we had enough votes from all our customers to push us into the Top 10,” he said, “It’s been a challenge sometimes, but it’s a good feeling to be acknowledged and to know that all the time we’ve put into it was worth it.”

Throughout the month of April, a panel of anonymous judges will visit Arty’s and the other nine restaurants nominated to taste their specialty burgers, which will be judged based on taste, appearance and proper cooking. The winner of the Best Burger in Iowa award will be announced on May 3 to start Beef Month.

Alimoski would like to win, but treats whoever orders at his restaurant – anonymous judge or not – like a regular. “If we won, that would be great, and if we don’t, we don’t. Either way, to get the votes we needed to and to be nominated two years in is still a win for us.”

Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill can be found at 609 West 5th Street in Wilton, and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information on the other Top Ten restaurants in this year’s competition, visit www.iabeef.org.

