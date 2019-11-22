Cahill sentenced to 50 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I’m so grateful Corey’s family was able to hear the jury come back guilty and watch Annette Cahill be sent to prison for taking him from his family,” he said. “It’s a great day for justice in our community.”

He commented an appeal of a conviction like this is common and in his opinion the state has a solid record and he did not believe any significant issues that could overturn the verdict.

During the hearing, Susan Wieneke, Corey’s mother, gave a victim’s impact statement, saying that her family was robbed of its future with her son and grandchild during only a few hours of the morning of Oct. 13, 1992. She had recommended Cahill should have at least received the amount of time they had been without their son as a sentence. She said she was pleased the sentence was 50 years.

“It’s over,” she said, after waiting 27 years for justice for her son. “I haven’t even realized yet its over. We’re happy, but it’s going to take a few days for it to sink in, and I feel so sorry for her family. We got to know them better in the second trial and they are really nice people.”

She said now that justice is done, the family hopes to be able to “go back to being normal people for a while.”