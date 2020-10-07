 Skip to main content
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stay in the station this year
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will stay in the station this year

MUSCATINE —A well-loved Christmas tradition has been canceled by the pandemic.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not make its annual holiday trip across the country.

The CP Holiday Train, which previously visited Muscatine and the Quad-Cities in 2016 and 2018, spreads awareness for food insecurity and helps support food banks across the Northern U.S. and Canada. Each year, hundreds donate food and money to local food banks during the event.

In a press release, Keith Creel, president and CEO, said that they understood the challenges COVID-19 has created for food banks and communities, and will continue to help through the “spirit” of the Holiday Train program.

“It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run,” Creel said. “We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

CP will host a virtual concert in lieu of the concert typically held on the train at each stop. Details will be posted at www.cpr.ca/en/community/holiday-train.

The Holiday Train has attracted thousands to it stops in Muscatine and the Quad-Cities. In 2018, CP made a $4,000 donation to the Salvation Army of Muscatine County.

“I’m sad, for sure. It’s an amazing experience that really brings communities together as it travels around doing such good things,” said Mayor Diana Broderson, who rode on the Holiday Train during its 2018 visit.

“It’s a huge resource to the local food pantries that we have here in Muscatine, and we will miss that,” she said. “This is going to be a different kind of year. It has been all year, and just because the holidays are coming on us doesn’t mean that (the pandemic) is going to be forgotten about."

Broderson encourages the community to spend time cherishing their loved ones and to give back to their community as the holiday train has.

“We love the Holiday Train and everything that they represent and do for the communities that they drive through, in more ways than one,” she said, “They really do bring that Christmas spirit with them. The Holiday Train has helped us remember to give to others for quite some time, and we will miss them being here physically this year, but we know they’re doing all that they can virtually to still support us, and we thank them so much.”

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train visited Davenport Saturday afternoon putting on a show for families and raising awareness about hunger in the Quad-Cities along with Churches United of the Quad-City Area.

