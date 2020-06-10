CBI Bank and Trust and Walcott Trust and Savings complete merger

MUSCATINE —Last weekend, two local Muscatine community banks – Walcott Trust and Savings Bank and CBI Bank and Trust – merged with Walcott Trust now falling under the umbrella of CBI.
This merger comes after Muscatine-based Central Bancshares, Inc., or CBI, acquired Walcott Trust in December of 2019. Founded in 1893, Walcott Trust has approximately $125 million in assets. It serves customers in Scott and Muscatine counties.
“Since December until now, we’ve been working on planning for the conversion, planning on the consolidation, so it’s really a tremendous effort our staff has put into that,” said Greg Kistler, president and CEO of CBI. “We are very excited to have all of that done, and we’re very excited that the conversion went smoothly.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at CBI was forced to be creative to integrate Walcott Trust into their systems. “Normally, we would have lots of people working together in rooms as they’re working through the planning and validation of all the data that needs to be done, and we would have people on site from our data processing vendor, and those people would likely come from all over the country,” Kistler said.
Instead, the team did this remotely. When people were together, they sat the minimum of six feet apart. “We used every available room we could find in our buildings to keep people spread apart appropriately.”
While it may have been a different experience, Kistler said the conversion went better than he could have expected. “It’s just totally different than how we’ve ever done a conversion before, so it was a really interesting learning process and kind of proved to us that we could do things effectively remotely.”
Susan Daley, Walcott Trust’s former president and CEO was named Scott County Market President for CBI Bank & Trust.
Kistler said Walcott customers can expect to see the same faces they’re used to seeing at their branch.
"When it comes to everyone having to get new debit cards and new online banking systems, those customers do have to go through that change, but we’ve tried our best to prepare them for that… We hope ultimately, they find these changes to be improvements from what they had before.”
CBI Bank and Trust’s total assets have grown to over $650 million thanks to this merger, and they serve over 20,000 Iowa and Illinois households and businesses.
In addition, Walcott Trust customers will have access to a wider range of products and services, a larger legal lending limit, sophisticated treasury management (or cash management) solutions, expanded wealth management offerings, and the option of additional mortgage products. Customers will now also be able to conduct business at nearly a dozen new locations.
CBI Bank and Trust officials said they have no plans for future mergers at this time.
“We’re just really pleased. (The Walcott Trust offices) are just a perfect geographic fit for us and are able to fill in the market between Muscatine and where we were already at in Davenport,” Kistler said. “We’re thrilled that several management-level people have had opportunities to take positions with our company, and we’re just really excited about this merger.”
