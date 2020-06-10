CBI Bank and Trust and Walcott Trust and Savings complete merger

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MUSCATINE —Last weekend, two local Muscatine community banks – Walcott Trust and Savings Bank and CBI Bank and Trust – merged with Walcott Trust now falling under the umbrella of CBI.

This merger comes after Muscatine-based Central Bancshares, Inc., or CBI, acquired Walcott Trust in December of 2019. Founded in 1893, Walcott Trust has approximately $125 million in assets. It serves customers in Scott and Muscatine counties.

“Since December until now, we’ve been working on planning for the conversion, planning on the consolidation, so it’s really a tremendous effort our staff has put into that,” said Greg Kistler, president and CEO of CBI. “We are very excited to have all of that done, and we’re very excited that the conversion went smoothly.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team at CBI was forced to be creative to integrate Walcott Trust into their systems. “Normally, we would have lots of people working together in rooms as they’re working through the planning and validation of all the data that needs to be done, and we would have people on site from our data processing vendor, and those people would likely come from all over the country,” Kistler said.