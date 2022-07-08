Craghead gets 30 years for sexual exploitation

DAVENPORT – A Fulton, Mo. man accused of production of child pornography and sextortion of two Muscatine girls has been sentenced to 30 years in prison according to a press release from the United States Department of Justice.

The release said Chad Alan Craghead, 45, will also serve five years supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender. The man who had described himself online as “a husband, father of three, a JH math teacher, a head XC coach and a Distance Track coach and Follower of Christ” was found guilty of production of child pornography and interstate communication with intent to extort. He was arrested after blackmailing two 16-year-old Muscatine girls for explicit footage between January and April 2020, although the release said Craghead had engaged in sextortion for nearly two years.

Craghead had posed as a teen-aged boy online and obtained nude images of a 16-year-old girl from Muscatine, the news release said. After obtaining those images, he created another false identity and demanded additional nude photos of the subject, threatening to disseminate the images he already had to her friends and family if she did not comply. The release said Craghead extorted her over several months including sending photos of her home, referencing her parents and sister by name and sending a photo of her sister.

The girl's cousin, also a 16-year-old girl, tried to help her. Craghead extorted the cousin too, threatening to disseminate the initial girl's images if the cousin did not comply with his demands for nude photos and videos. The cousin complied.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Muscatine Police department in the investigation and, through several Snapchat accounts associated Craghead, located a number of other girls across the country, some as young as 13 years old, who had sent him nude images or from whom Craghead extorted or attempted to extort nude images.

The release also said Craghead took on minor females’ identities to create social media accounts and obtain child pornography with the intent of blackmailing the senders, all while acting as a minor victim. Craghead had told the victim it was because she refused his demands. The FBI observed the same pattern of conduct with all identified victims.

According to a Facebook post from the Callaway County, Mo., Sheriff’s office, the department assisted the FBI with the months long investigation and assisted with the arrest. Craghead was immediately remanded into federal custody and transported to an out-of-county facility. Prior to federal charges being filed, law enforcement contacted his school administrator and Craghead did not return to the district.

The case was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Childhood” initiative, which was started in 2006 as a nationwide effort to combine law enforcement investigations and prosecutions, community action, and public awareness in order to reduce the instance of sexual exploitation of children.

Any person having knowledge of a child being sexually abused is encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.