Employee with positive COVID-19 case found at Muscatine Heinz plant

MUSCATINE — Last Friday, a case of COVID-19 was found at the Kraft-Heinz plant in Muscatine.
While it is unknown how long the employee has had symptoms, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Michael Mullen said. The employee was last at the plant on Friday, April 17 and is self-quarantining at home.
Human Resources Department at the plant contacted other employees who had been in close proximity with the person through contact tracing. The area where the employee worked was also shut down, deep cleaned and disinfected. There are no other known cases from the plant at this time.
“As always, the health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” Mullen said, “From the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, we have asked any employee who feels unwell to stay home and seek medical assistance.”
He said Kraft-Heinz has contingency plans in place to keep all of their plants in operation while some of their employees stay home due to sickness.
Mullen said they have been and continue to implement safety measures in coordination with the CDC’s current guidelines. This includes encouraging employees to wear face coverings.
“We will soon be supplying all of our U.S. manufacturing facilities with cloth face coverings, with the first shipment scheduled to arrive in the next few days,” he said. The company is also looking into disposable masks for employees to use, if they wish.
Other recent procedures have included disinfecting and sanitizing all employee touch points within their facilities every four hours, redesigning employee breakrooms to encourage social distancing, and staggering break and lunch times to prevent huge gatherings of people.
In addition, starting this Thursday, all Kraft-Heinz plants – including Muscatine – will conduct temperature checks at the beginning of each shift, checking employees for fevers or any other symptoms that could indicate COVID-19. They are also asking employees to monitor their own health each day, and to stay home or contact their doctor if needed.
“We want to remind our employees to practice social distancing even when away from work,” Mullen said, “to keep themselves and their communities healthy and safe.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.