MUSCATINE – As she struggles to find some good that can come out of the last six months, Julie Buhmeyer thanks of all the friends of her son Trevor Wixom, 21, who have reached out to show support or just share a story.

Buhmeyer said the police are pretty sure they found Wixom in Discovery Park Friday. At about 10:45 a.m. officers were called to the park to reports of a body found inside the park. Police have not released the identity of the subject yet.

Buhmeyer said that the body, found lying under an oak tree about 100 yards off the trail, has been taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for a check of dental records prior to an autopsy. No obvious injury was reported, nor were drugs or alcohol found with the subject. She also said that Wixom’s coat, identification and cell phone had been found with the body. Discovery Park had been one of Wixom’s favorite places, she said, and he used to go to the park to feed the owls.

“I think of all the times I walked the dog through the park and think of how close I was to him,” Buhmeyer said.

Wixom had been reported missing Oct. 19, 2022. Buhmeyer and Wixom’s father, Dwayne Wixom, had been searching ever since. Especially concerning was that Wixom had been born with a heart defect and was reliant on medication.

“I’m glad we found Trevor and can make peace for Trevor, but there are still questions I want answered,” she said. “I don’t know if I will get all those answers.”

She hopes to discover what happened between when he was last seen at a convenience store in downtown Muscatine until he wound up in the park.

As the shock that the search for her son is almost over is sinking in, Buhmeyer says she is taking comfort and finding strength in having seen six months of the Muscatine community come together to help Trevor.

Due to his heart defect keeping him from playing many contact sports, Wixom had gotten involved with music at a young age. Buhmeyer said he was the kind of musician who could play a song after hearing it only once. She also recalls many times when Wixom would stand and wait for people to come to a door so he could hold it open for them. Several people had said they knew Wixom because he had helped them do yard work. Wixom also loved animals and nature. He had recently become a vegetarian.

“I would describe Trevor as a kind person,” Buhmeyer said. “He was trusting of people, maybe even some people he shouldn’t have been. He didn’t see race, gender, whether they were rich or poor. He would hang out with people at the homeless shelter and he would try to encourage people.”

Over the weekend, Buhmeyer received a call from a man Wixom had known when he was staying at the local homeless shelter telling her that Wixom rendered aid to him when he ran his bike into a utility pole. Because of this, Wixom earned the nickname “Our First Responder.”

“I still can’t believe he is gone,” Buhmeyer said. “A lot has happened in my life since I was 21 and he still had a lot to do and a lot to give the world. I feel Trevor is not just my loss, he is everybody’s loss.”

A private family service is being planned for Wixom in his hometown of Burlington. Buhmeyer said has been approached about having a candlelit vigil along the riverfront. The Journal will report the details of these when they become available. She also hopes to adopt a tree in Discovery Park in Wixom’s honor.

Buhmeyer commented that right after Wixom had gone missing, both she and her father had received several fake text messages giving incorrect information about his whereabouts.