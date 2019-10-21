The autumn season usually makes for perfect cycling weather, though with two cycling accidents within three months, the hobby has unfortunately been intertwined with tragedy as of late.
Michael ‘Joe’ Joseph Mann of Muscatine had been an avid cyclist for years. Joe Mann was a member and former president of the Melon City Bike Club, a group of cyclists that also helped with local charity and fundraising events, most notable being their annual bike safety and helmet giveaway event.Fellow cyclist Chad Bishop describes Joe as always having a ‘healthy obsession’ with cycling and endurance sports.
“He was always looking for the challenge and never let bad weather or rough road conditions slow him down,” Bishop remembers.
Mann competed in the RAGBRAI trek across Iowa for the first time in 1981, and had done the ride over twenty times since. He also did several other events, including the 24-hour Ultra-Distance event, the Paris Brest Paris, and the Race Across The West section of the Race Across America event, along with providing support for cyclists who also competed in these events.
However, while being prolific at big events such as these, his fellow Melon City members and friends will remember the more personal rides with Joe.
“He always stopped to help the beginners,” Carol Ward shares. The people who rode with him say that one of the most admirable things about Joe was how he would make sure no one was left behind on rides, making sure to slow down riders that were going too fast.
Another member, Peg Heither, shared one of her favorite stories about Joe, explaining how he started a class for cyclists called ‘How to Claim a Hill’. “He took us out to a steep hill and showed us how to position our bodies on the bike, encouraging us the whole way,” Peg says, “I still remember his lessons to this day.”
“I think one of the things I’ll miss the most is our Sunday bike rides,” Chad Bishop adds, “He’d just make a group text and invite everyone out for a casual group ride.” Joe also participated in friendly Tuesday night races. When asked what he thought Joe enjoyed most about cycling, Chad says that along with the good exercise and the challenges he’d set up for himself, Joe enjoyed the social aspect of it the most. According to Chad, Joe would always have something to say on a ride and would always be willing to listen. “He really did bring everyone together through cycling.”
Joe was also a member of Calvary Church. Pastor Ty Thomas said that Joe was a well-loved member who was very involved with Wednesday night bible study along with his bike club events. “Joe had a kind heart and a big smile… His wife Connie and his two sons Christopher and Caleb were his top priority,” Pastor Thomas says, “Caleb would call him his best friend, and they loved to compete in races together.”
On October 17th, late Thursday afternoon, 56-year-old Joe Mann was struck from behind by a vehicle and killed while riding his bike on a country road, becoming the victim of the second fatal cycling accident in Muscatine County within the past two months. Just several weeks earlier, on the morning of August 12th, Devin Estabrook, 49, was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on Highway 61. Currently, the man who hit Estabrook, Terry Gough, has been arrested and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 25th.
However, with the most recent cycling accident still being investigated, it can be hard to narrow down just what causes accidents like these. “Bicyclists have rights to the road just like everyone else,” says Charlie Harper, the owner of Harper’s Cycling and Fitness and another friend of Joe’s, “I don’t know why you would think any less of someone on a bike.” Most cyclists agree that there should be a three foot space between cyclists and cars, though even this isn’t foolproof. “It can be hard to see cyclists,” Carol Ward admits, “It’s really up to everyone, drivers and cyclists, to pay attention.”
Chad Bishop considered Joe one of the “safest riders you’ll ever meet”, mentioning how he always chose low traffic road, wore plenty of lights at night and tried to ride in a group as often as he could. “It can be hard to know what to say or how to prevent accidents like these,” Chad continues, “Really, all anyone can really do is just be mindful of their surroundings and never get too comfortable behind the wheel or behind the handlebars.”
While his death was a tragedy, Joe Mann’s love of cycling and the joy he and other cycling found through the hobby should not be forgotten. Russell Price, a friend of Joe’s who rode with him for over thirty years, was able to place a Ghost Bike at the crash site as a memorial. His friends and family hope that the memorial will not only help keep Joe’s memory alive, but will also give any drivers who pass by it a moment to think about bike and road safety.
