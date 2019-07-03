The city of Muscatine closed Fletcher Avenue at 3 p.m. Wednesday due to the potential for a "massive landslide."
"We don't have a good solution to stop it," said Public works Director Brian Stineman of the approximately 100-foot by 100-foot piece of land material that has shifted on Fletcher Avenue, also known as Miller's Hill. He said there are many 30 to 40-foot trees on the land and getting equipment in the area would be challenging and dangerous. For now, the department is "watching and waiting," he said.
The road closure is from Hershey Avenue to the top of the hill and the area will remain closed until the hazard diminishes or is removed. The landslide does have the potential to cause loss of life or property, which is why the precaution was taken, Stineman said.
A large erosion channel was identified two-thirds of the way up the hill on the west side of the road, according to a news release. Heavy wet weather this season has caused material to slide down the hill. Stineman said the department has responded to three or four incidents on the hill involving downed trees and mud on the road, but nothing "quite to this extent."
With the amount of material and large trees in the area, a dangerous situation could be created should the hill give way. Stineman said the hill is very steep but the amount and type of material isn't going to lead to a fast-moving mudslide such as those in California.
There are no residences on the hill, but there are two buildings at the bottom. Stineman said no one has been evacuated and probably will not be, as the residences are far enough away from the landslide area.
No timeline has been established for when or if the road will be reopened. Stineman said closing the road — used primarily as a neighborhood shortcut — has been discussed in the past and maybe this is the time to do it. Drivers will need to detour around the area by taking Houser Street.
"We will continue to monitor it," he said, "and when the time comes we'll take care of it."
