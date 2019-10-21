Two fatal cycling accidents in the last three months have left the Muscatine biking community shrouded in tragedy.
Michael ‘Joe’ Joseph Mann, of Muscatine, was the most recent tragedy. The 56-year-old was killed when he was struck from behind by a vehicle while riding his bike on a country road Oct. 17. Just two months earlier, on Aug. 12, Devin Estabrook, 49, was struck by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle on Highway 61.
The man who hit Estabrook, Terry Gough, has been arrested and is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 25. Mann's case remains under investigation.
Mann is remembered by friends as an avid cyclist for years. He was a member and former president of the Melon City Bike Club, a group of cyclists that also helped with local charity and fundraising events, most notable being their annual bike safety and helmet giveaway event. Fellow cyclist Chad Bishop describes Mann as always having a ‘healthy obsession’ with cycling and endurance sports.
“He was always looking for the challenge and never let bad weather or rough road conditions slow him down,” Bishop said.
Mann competed in the RAGBRAI trek across Iowa for the first time in 1981 and completed the ride more than 20 times since. He also did several other events, including the 24-hour Ultra-Distance event, the Paris Brest Paris, and the Race Across The West section of the Race Across America event, along with providing support for cyclists who also competed in these events.
However, while being prolific at big events such as these, his fellow Melon City members and friends will remember the more personal rides with Mann.
You have free articles remaining.
“He always stopped to help the beginners,” member Carol Ward said. The people who rode with him say that one of the most admirable things about Mann was how he would make sure no one was left behind on rides, making sure to slow down riders that were going too fast.
Another member, Peg Heither, shared one of her favorite stories about Mann, explaining how he started a class for cyclists called ‘How to Claim a Hill.’ “He took us out to a steep hill and showed us how to position our bodies on the bike, encouraging us the whole way,” Heither said. “I still remember his lessons to this day.”
“I think one of the things I’ll miss the most is our Sunday bike rides,” Bishop said. “He’d just make a group text and invite everyone out for a casual group ride.” Mann also participated in friendly Tuesday night races. When asked what he thought Mann enjoyed most about cycling, Bishop said that along with the good exercise and the challenges he’d set up for himself, Mann enjoyed the social aspect of it the most. Bishop said Mann would always have something to say on a ride and would always be willing to listen. “He really did bring everyone together through cycling.”
Mann was also a member of Calvary Church. Pastor Ty Thomas said Mann was a beloved member who was very involved with Wednesday night bible study. “Joe had a kind heart and a big smile… His wife, Connie, and his two sons, Christopher and Caleb, were his top priority,” Thomas said. “Caleb would call him his best friend, and they loved to compete in races together.”
Bishop considered Joe one of the “safest riders you’ll ever meet,” saying he always chose low-traffic roads, wore plenty of lights at night and tried to ride in a group as often as he could. “It can be hard to know what to say or how to prevent accidents like these,” Bishop said. “Really, all anyone can really do is just be mindful of their surroundings and never get too comfortable behind the wheel or behind the handlebars.”
Russell Price, a friend of Joe’s who rode with him for more than 30 years, put a ghost bike at the crash site as a memorial. His friends and family hope the memorial will not only help keep Joe’s memory alive but will also give any drivers who pass by it a moment to think about bike and road safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.