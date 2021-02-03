From Thursday onward, Muscatine should expect more snow and freezing temperatures

“Going further out, we’ll see several mornings with subzero temperatures,” he said. “Right now, it looks like it’ll be cold through much of the month. Our week 2 outlook – Feb. 10 through 16 – we’re right in kind of a bullseye of having an 80% chance of being below normal, so we’re going to be in this arctic cold for a while."

The three-and-four-week outlooks also indicate that temperatures will remain well below average.

There is some hope, however.

When switching to the three-month outlook — though specific predictions aren’t concrete — there is some indication that Muscatine may see warmer temperatures in March and April.

“The three-month outlook does have us being favored to be above average temperatures, so given that February is looking to be well below normal, there should be a rebound somewhere in the March and April time frame to get us above normal if that three month prediction were to hold,” Philip said.

In the meantime, Philip encouraged people to stay safe and keep an eye on the forecasts in case of any changes or emergency warnings.

