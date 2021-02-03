From Thursday onward, Muscatine should expect more snow and freezing temperatures

MUSCATINE — Just a couple of days after Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter, Muscatine is expecting rain, ice, snow, wind and subzero temperatures.
National Weather Service meteorologist Tom Philip said this burst of cold weather is because an arctic air mass is coming into the area behind a winter storm system — a somewhat rare occurrence that hasn’t happened for a couple of years.
“It’ll bring some of the season’s coldest air into the region ... and we’re expected to get a long stretch of freezing temperatures,” Philip said. “We’re looking at relatively mild temperatures early (Thursday), and then the front will cause temperatures to fall quickly in the evening.”
This is expected to bring a flash freeze in the early afternoon around 2 p.m., just as temperatures start to fall below freezing.
“The risk there is that any wet conditions ahead of time and any surface or pavement that’s been rained on are going to freeze pretty quickly,” he said. “By 5 p.m., we’re in the upper 20s, and it’ll keep going below that.”
Things won’t get much of a chance to thaw out anytime soon.
By early Friday, low temperatures are expected to be in the upper single digits with highs in the mid-teens. This should last through the middle to late next week. Philip said with strong winds expected, temperatures could feel even colder because of wind chill.
“Going further out, we’ll see several mornings with subzero temperatures,” he said. “Right now, it looks like it’ll be cold through much of the month. Our week 2 outlook – Feb. 10 through 16 – we’re right in kind of a bullseye of having an 80% chance of being below normal, so we’re going to be in this arctic cold for a while."
The three-and-four-week outlooks also indicate that temperatures will remain well below average.
There is some hope, however.
When switching to the three-month outlook — though specific predictions aren’t concrete — there is some indication that Muscatine may see warmer temperatures in March and April.
“The three-month outlook does have us being favored to be above average temperatures, so given that February is looking to be well below normal, there should be a rebound somewhere in the March and April time frame to get us above normal if that three month prediction were to hold,” Philip said.
In the meantime, Philip encouraged people to stay safe and keep an eye on the forecasts in case of any changes or emergency warnings.