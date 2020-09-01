Historic Muscatine bridge gets decorative lights again

“So we just made the decision that it would be a good showcase for the product while also being close to home so we could monitor it," Berns said.

Because of the LED technology, the new lights are much brighter as well as more colorful. “In terms of the amount of light per unit of energy that you consume, that has continued to improve,” Berns said. “Wo the bridge is going to be brighter than it has been in the past, and our ability to control the light and get it to where we want it to go will certainly enhance that as well.”

Berns said the bridge is a landmark and an icon in Muscatine.

“We were kind of on the cutting edge of what the technology was able to do at the time, and we were pushing the envelope, if you want to call it that,” he said, “But over the course of the last 12 years or so, I’m kind of amazed at the people that still comment on (the bridge), and so we kind of felt that we would hate to lose that, so we decided to move forward with replacing them with our fixtures.”

