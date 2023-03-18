MUSCATINE — Although HNI Corporation’s announcement about acquiring Kimball International is too new to know what kind of impact it will have on the Muscatine area, officials believe the strengthening of the business will benefit the community.

Steven Bradford, general counsel for HNI, expressed how excited he was at the purchase and said it would be great for HNI, but he did not know what impact it would have on Muscatine. Because HNI is headquartered in Muscatine, it should mean a stronger business in Muscatine.

“There is not a lot of additional information,” he said. “We are very excited about the opportunity. We think it will be a great opportunity for both HNI and Kimball. They are highly complementary.”

According to a press release on the HNI Facebook page, HNI has entered into an agreement with Kimball International Inc. to acquire all the outstanding shares of Kimball in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $486 million. The acquisition is expected to be complete sometime mid-year.

Bradford said the acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and a Kimball shareholders’ vote, but no issues are expected to delay the acquisition. HNI is expecting to see a return on investment in 2024.

Mayor Brad Bark, also the director of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the acquisition would set HNI up for success and stability for the future. He said the company will be maintaining a strong downtown presence.

“I’m really excited about it,” Bark said. “After talking with some of the leadership there, it is going to strengthen HNI and position them for success, which I think is great news for Muscatine.”

He said with a concentration of corporations downtown, he expects more foot traffic in the area and said this would improve opportunities for the area.

During a recent HNI Corporation call, CEO Jeff Lorenger said the acquisition would benefit both companies, as well as vendors and customers of both companies.

“With expanded capacities, a more comprehensive brand portfolio, a tailored go-to market strategy, we’ll be better positioned to reach a broad range of customers, who are making changes to meet evolving return-to-office dynamics,” Lorenger said. “On the operations front, combining the companies will give us enhanced manufacturing capabilities to better serve customers, improve supply chain dynamics, and provide increased ordering efficiency.”

Kimball is a leading omnichannel commercial furnishings company with deep expertise in the workplace, health, and hospitality segments. Brands include Kimball, National, Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D’style and Poppin. It is based in Jasper, Ind. The release said a combined HNI and Kimball will have a broader, more comprehensive product offering, tailored go-to-market strategies, and enhanced manufacturing capabilities.” In 2022, Kimball delivered $719 million in revenue.

“Our shareholders will realize a significant and immediate value, as well as the ability to participate in the upside of a stronger combined company,” Kimball CEO Kristine Juster said.