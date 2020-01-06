In east Iowa, Andrew Yang decries automation with old-fashioned campaign stops

His signature campaign issue is a universal basic income in which citizens get $1,000 a month. The policy is similar to one already established in Alaska. However, instead of oil, the money would come from data — something that is currently worth more than oil to tech companies according to one study he cited.

Yang proposed using the value of a sliver of each person’s data that companies such as Google and Amazon already collect to give citizens a guaranteed income instead of all the profits going to the tech companies.

“The biggest winners in our economy today are paying zero into the system and laughing all the way to the bank,” he said. "This would then lead to what he called a “trickle-up economy,” where citizens would invest extra money in their local economies.

“We have to stop measuring our economy through GDP and corporate profits. We have to let them know loud and clear that we have intrinsic value as citizens, as Americans and as human beings,” Yang said after pointing out that while corporate profits may be at an all-time high, other qualities of life for US citizens are at an all-time low.

