Iowans must renew their drivers' licenses again

Iowa drivers need to get their licenses renewed again.

As of Saturday, January 9, 2021, the moratorium allowing driver's licenses to expire temporarily because of the coronavirus has ended. Iowa driver’s licenses will again expire, with fines and penalties for driving on an expired license. All Iowa licenses have a 60 day grace period after they expire.

Iowa Department of Transportation service centers are open, but are not excepting walk-in customers. Make an appointment by calling the service center or signing up for a time online.

Drivers unsure if they will be able to renew their license or unable to get an appointment during the 60 day grace period, can an apply for a 12 month extension.

The extension form is on the Iowa DOT website, and will be processed within 7-10 days. Drivers can drive on an expired license with an extension o long as they carry proof of the extension. It will not be accepted as a valid form of identification in other circumstances.

CDL holders are not eligible for the 12 month extension. They can drive with an expired license so long within the guidelines of the FMCSA waver, also on the Iowa DOT website.