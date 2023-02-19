Walking may be one of the easiest and most effective forms of exercise out there for older adults. Whatever your level of mobility, it is a great way to get active, at your own pace. The physical health benefits of regular walking are plentiful including:

• Improved cardiovascular health

• Disease prevention

• Strengthening of bones, muscles, and joints

• Healthy weight promotion

• Improved sleep benefits

And while the above list is certainly a ringing endorsement for regular walks, it represents just one category of wellness. Research has shown that simple act of walking can have major psychological, cognitive, and social impacts.

Increased happiness

Exercise stimulates the release of the happy hormone dopamine in our brain. This hormone is very essential for feeling happiness. Studies state that with age, the dopamine level decreases in our brain. This makes regular exercise more important for senior adults. Walking also releases natural pain-killing endorphins to the body — one of the emotional benefits of exercise. A California State University, Long Beach, study showed that the more steps people took during the day, the better their moods were.

“Regular exercise, actually changes the structure and function of your brain over time," said Art Kramer, Ph.D., a professor of psychology and director of the Center for Cognitive and Brain Health at Northeastern University.

"The general consensus is that a multitude of beneficial and chronic changes for a healthier brain and mind can happen if you exercise for an hour a day, three days a week."

Cognitive benefits

A recent study conducted by the University of British Columbia has revealed that walking three times a week for up to an hour can positively benefit seniors’ brain Regular exercise increases the blood flow to the brain, which keeps the cells healthy. Moreover, exercise increases the production of brain chemicals and growth factors, which helps in keeping existing cells healthy and also helps in the growth of new brain cells, which results in increasing memory and control thinking.

A study from the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville found that men between the ages of 71 and 93 who walked more than a quarter of a mile per day had half the incidence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease than those who walked less.

Social benefits

There’s perhaps no better way to get to know your neighborhood or your neighbors than regular walking. Outdoor walks are perfectly safe during COVID and it can serve as a great time to catch up with neighbors that have been isolated (at a safe distance of course). And few things can brighten a day better than the sounds of neighborhood kids playing or seeing a happy golden retriever out on his daily walk.

Tips to get started

HealthInAging.org offers the following tips for new walkers:

Wear the right shoes: Comfortable sneakers work well for most people. If you have foot problems, you may want to look into orthopedic shoes or talk to your healthcare provider about how you can continue your walking program.

Don’t let a cane or walker stop you: It’s OK to use your cane or walker if you already have one. These can improve your balance and help take the load off painful joints.

Aim for the right pace: Try to walk as fast as you can, but still be able to chat with a friend while walking. Aim for working as hard as you do when you climb up the stairs.

