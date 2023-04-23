Recent studies have shown that getting plenty of quality sleep can help prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s. It is a well-known fact that sleeping is necessary for proper brain health as it gives the organ an opportunity to rest and recharge. But did you know that while you are sleeping, the brain also processes memories and thoughts from the day? And because Alzheimer’s is a memory-loss disease, one can see how the lack of quality sleep might affect your brain negatively.

What links sleep and Alzheimer’s disease is a formation of protein fragments referred to as A-beta plaques. Researches have observed that high amounts of the A-beta plaque yielded a greater risk of the development of Alzheimer’s in the subject. Those who did not get enough sleep or slept poorly had an increased amount of the plaque in their brains.

In fact, a study in 2017 showed that poor sleepers had an approximately 68% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s in comparison to those who were well rested. Taking sleep more seriously can be incredibly beneficial for improved brain health and preventing Alzheimer’s.

And it is not only the amount of sleep one gets that is important but the quality of sleep as well. Sleep that is interrupted throughout the night can be just as harmful for the brain as not getting enough sleep.

Sleep patterns change in older adults, but the following tips can help ensure good, restful sleep:

• Go to bed and get up at the same time each day, even on the weekends.

• Do not take naps longer than about 20 minutes.

• Do not read, watch TV, or eat in bed. Use your bedroom for sleep only.

• Avoid caffeine for about eight hours before bedtime.

• Avoid nicotine and alcohol in the evening. Alcohol might help you fall asleep, but it can cause you to wake up in the middle of the night.

• Do not lie in bed for a long time trying to go to sleep. After 30 minutes of trying to sleep, get up and go to a different room. Do something quiet, such as reading or listening to music. Do not do anything that stimulates your brain. Then, go back to bed and try to fall asleep.

• Try to be active each day. Exercise can help you sleep better.

• Ask your doctor if any of your medicines could be keeping you awake at night. Medicines that can disrupt sleep include antidepressants, beta-blockers and cardiovascular drugs.

Other benefits of good sleep for older adults include lowered risk of depression, improved concentration and memory, weight maintenance and lowered risk of other diseases. All the more reason to take that afternoon nap or sleep in for a couple extra hours.