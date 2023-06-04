June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and provides an opportunity for communities around the world to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect. This recognition day was launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization and has since been recognized throughout the month of June.

Nearly 1 in 10 American senior citizens is abused or neglected each year, yet only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse is brought to the attention of authorities, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services .

Elder abuse is an intentional act or failure to act that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult. An older adult is someone age 60 or older. The abuse often occurs at the hands of a caregiver or a person the elder trusts. Elder abuse can mean physical and psychological harm, but it also may manifest through financial exploitation and theft.

Common types of elder abuse include:

Physical abuse is when an elder experiences illness, pain, injury, functional impairment, distress or death as a result of the intentional use of physical force and includes acts such as hitting, kicking, pushing, slapping and burning.

is when an elder experiences illness, pain, injury, functional impairment, distress or death as a result of the intentional use of physical force and includes acts such as hitting, kicking, pushing, slapping and burning. Sexual abuse involves forced or unwanted sexual interaction of any kind with an older adult. This may include unwanted sexual contact or penetration or non-contact acts such as sexual harassment.

involves forced or unwanted sexual interaction of any kind with an older adult. This may include unwanted sexual contact or penetration or non-contact acts such as sexual harassment. Emotional or psychological abuse refers to verbal or nonverbal behaviors that inflict anguish, mental pain, fear or distress on an older adult. Examples include humiliation or disrespect, verbal and nonverbal threats, harassment and geographic or interpersonal isolation.

refers to verbal or nonverbal behaviors that inflict anguish, mental pain, fear or distress on an older adult. Examples include humiliation or disrespect, verbal and nonverbal threats, harassment and geographic or interpersonal isolation. Neglect is the failure to meet an older adult’s basic needs. These needs include food, water, shelter, clothing, hygiene and essential medical care.

is the failure to meet an older adult’s basic needs. These needs include food, water, shelter, clothing, hygiene and essential medical care. Financial abuse is the illegal, unauthorized, or improper use of an elder’s money, benefits, belongings, property or assets for the benefit of someone other than the older adult.

Sadly, 60% of elder abuses perpetrators are reported to be family members of the victim, according to the Nation Council on Aging. As such, many of these cases go unreported out of protection for the perpetrator.

The Adult/Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness Program at Milestones is protecting elder abuse victims. The program helps empower individuals to sustain their independence while providing solution focused options to facilitate safety and well-being. It offers a responsive system that accepts all referrals concerning elder/adult abuse, neglect or exploitation.

The Milestones Adult/Elder Rights Specialist works to collaborate with community providers to facilitate safety and well-being of individuals. We strive to educate and inform individuals of the services and supports that may be available for them to choose from. We also offer Adult/Elder Abuse Awareness presentations to community groups and organizations.

By creating awareness and taking appropriate action, we can take positive steps toward elder safety.

If you suspect abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and want to discuss the situation, call the Adult/Elder Rights Specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging, 1-855-410-6222. If the situation is an emergency, dial 911.