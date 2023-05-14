May is Mental Health Month in America. It serves a great opportunity to not only bring awareness to various mental health issues, but also recognize and support our own mental health. For the senior population, this is more important than ever.

According to a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study of mental health in older adults aged 55-plus, it is estimated that 20% of seniors experience some type of mental health concern. The most common conditions include anxiety, severe cognitive impairment and mood disorders, such as depression or bipolar depression.

Common mental health issues like anxiety and depression can have a negative impact on physical health and wellness for seniors. The CDC states that these conditions, especially mood disorders, can lead to impairments in physical, mental and social functioning and can affect and complicate the treatment of other chronic disorders.

Although the rate of older adults with mental health conditions tends to increase with age, depression and other illnesses are not a normal part of aging.

The good news about senior mental health is that it is a treatable condition. In addition to the possibility of clinical intervention through the use of prescribed medications or therapy, there are a number of activities and resources available to help keep older adults engaged and in good mental health and spirits. Staying connected and maintaining strong, meaningful social connections with friends and family goes a long way toward preventing mental health issues in seniors. The CDC reports that social support is associated with reduced risk of mental illness, physical illness and even mortality.

With that in mind, hear are six tips for improving and maintaining good senior mental health and well-being.

1. Play mind games

Just as the body needs physical activity and stimulation to stay healthy, the brain needs stimulation to stay sharp and avoid cognitive decline as we age. According to Harvard Health Publishing, brain games can help sharpen certain thinking skills such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory.

2. Get physical

From taking regular walks to yoga classes and ballroom dancing, exercise and physical activity benefit both the mind and the body by boosting confidence and reducing the risk of falls. Staying active and getting enough exercise are as important for seniors’ mental health and older adults’ well-being as they are at any other stage of life.

3. Stay connected with friends

Time and distance can make it difficult for people to maintain close relationships with old friends, especially as they age. For older adults, keeping in touch with the important people in their lives can help to stave off loneliness and feelings of isolation that can lead to depression, as well as mental and physical decline.

4. Pick up a new hobby

Staying active after retirement is extremely important. Everyone has a personal wish list of dreams and activities, but sometimes those ideas are put off because life can get busy.

Retirement is the perfect time for seniors to dust off their “bucket list” and pursue lifelong goals, be it gardening, sewing, painting or French cooking!

5. Volunteering

Many seniors find fulfillment and a sense of purpose in volunteering for a worthy cause. With no shortage of organizations and causes in need of support, there are many opportunities for older adults to get involved, and in turn, feel valued and needed. For someone looking to donate their time after retirement, volunteering can offer a number of additional benefits that enhance seniors’ physical, emotional and mental health.

6. Caring for a pet

Where appropriate, animals can help keep seniors active and busy and offer companionship in the process, with their unconditional love.

According to the CDC, many studies have shown that the bond between humans and their pets can increase fitness, lower stress and bring happiness.