Milestones Area Agency on Aging is located at 1512 Isett Ave. in Muscatine. To inquire about home-delivered meals, call 563-260-9921.

Milestones Area Agency on Aging Senior Nutrition Centers provide a meal prepared by Trinity Muscatine and opportunities to volunteer, meet with friends and attend educational activities. Any senior age 60 or older and their spouse of any age are welcome.

The suggested donation for a meal is $3.50 in-house and $4 for home delivery. Income and ability to contribute do not determine eligibility. Persons younger than 60 may attend; however, the charge is $8.50 per meal. Menus are available at milestonesaaa.org.

Call the location you’d like to attend at least one day in advance to order a meal.

Clark House

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 117 W. 3rd St., 563-264-8766.

Fruitland

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, New Community Center, 104 Sandrun Road, 563-260-9921.

Hershey Manor

9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, 1810 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, 563-263-8337.

The Towers

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Friday, 106 E. 6th St., 563-260-4064.

West Liberty

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 1204 N. Calhoun St., 319-627-6848.

Wilton

10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 102 E. 4th St., Wilton, 563-732-3558.

Jan. 21-25

Monday, Jan. 21: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: Glazed boneless pork chop, baked sweet potato, collard greens, slice wheat bread, pecan pie.

Tuesday, Jan. 22: Navy bean soup, egg salad, garden salad, slice wheat bread, graham cracker, fresh orange.

Wednesday, Jan. 23: Meat loaf, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, pears, sherbet.

Thursday, Jan. 24: Chicken breast, roasted potatoes, garlic roasted vegetables, slice wheat bread, cherry cobbler.

Friday, Jan. 25: Baked tilapia, brown rice, mixed vegetables, garden salad, fresh orange, chocolate ice cream.

The senior nutrition program is sponsored by Milestones Area Agency on Aging.

