Spring has sprung! Well, at least on the calendar. While history tells us that Midwest weather likely still has a few unwelcome surprises for us, April is typically one fine month to get back outside.

As we age, we often spend less and less time outside. Though the mental and physical benefits of time spent outdoors remain just as—if not more—important to our overall health and happiness. For seniors, a decrease in mobility and independence can lead to a sharp decline in outdoor time during a stage in their life when they need it the most. Retirement is another factor that leads many to more inside time.

One of the biggest benefits of fresh air for older adults is the exposure to Vitamin D from sunlight. Sunlight plays a huge role in mental health, as it can cause a significant mood boost, lift spirits, and ward off seasonal depression. For physical health, the bone strengthening effects of Vitamin D can help reduce fractures and other injuries from falls. In addition, research has shown a link between low levels of Vitamin D and individuals with Alzheimer’s Disease. On the bright side (no pun intended), it only takes 30 minutes a day to benefit from the effects.

For seniors already experiencing memory loss, sunshine and fresh air can improve certain behavioral symptoms of dementia including agitation, aggression, and wandering. Multi-sensory activities like listening to birds chirp, touching plants, and smelling flowers can improve verbal expressions, memory, and attention.

Other health benefits of time spent outside include reduced stress, the opportunity for exercise, and better sleep patterns. Nature has a calming effect on all age groups, from infants to the elderly, but the comforting sound of water flowing or the beauty of a butterfly fluttering by can be especially impactful for older adults. Taking a walk outside also provides an excellent opportunity for exercise. Incorporating a daily walk, no matter how short or slow, can have a massive effect on improving a senior’s muscular and cardiovascular health.

Outdoor time isn’t just helpful during waking hours—it can also improve sleep. Fresh air and sunlight cue your body and brain that it’s time to be active. With a sustained period of this active state, your body naturally produces melatonin, which causes deeply restful nighttime sleep. For seniors, many of whom are predisposed to diminished deep sleep and more time in the lighter stages of sleep, this can be a huge benefit.

Recognizing that mobility can be a concern, that keeps many older adults from outside time, we encourage anyone that can assist a friend, neighbor or loved one, to do so. If someone is resistant to the idea of going outside, start small and be gentle with your encouragement. There are plenty of ways for seniors to enjoy time outdoors without having to travel far or overexert themselves. Breathing a little fresh air and changing up one’s surroundings can do wonders for their wellbeing.

Milestones Iowa Area Agency on Aging promotes healthy lifestyles for older adults through education, counseling, and a variety of fitness and wellness classes to help keep you healthy and independent. Learn more at https://www.milestonesaaa.org/wellness-programs/ .