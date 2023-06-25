On June 15, communities around the world wore purple in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). The purpose of WEAAD is to provide an opportunity to promote a better understanding of abuse and neglect of older persons by raising awareness of the cultural, social, economic and demographic processes affecting elder abuse and neglect.

In addition, WEAAD is in support of the United Nations International Plan of Action acknowledging the significance of elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. WEAAD serves as a call-to-action for individuals, organizations and communities to raise awareness about elder abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Abuse can happen to any older person, by a loved one, a hired caregiver or a stranger. Abuse can happen at home, at a relative's home or in an elder care facility.

There are many types of abuse:

Physical.

Emotional.

Sexual.

Abandonment.

Financial.

Neglect.

The following may be signs that elder abuse is occurring. Be on the lookout for any older adult that:

Seems depressed, confused or withdrawn.

Isolated from friends and family.

Has unexplained bruises, burns or scars.

Appears dirty, underfed, dehydrated, over-or undermedicated or not receiving needed care for medical problems.

Has bed sores or other preventable conditions.

Recent changes in banking or spending patterns.

Milestones is committed to ending elder abuse though our Elder Abuse Prevention and Awareness Program (EAPA). This program is dedicated to helping elders/adults with disabilities, their families and caregivers with information on services that are available to at-risk-individuals. The program helps empower individuals to sustain their independence while providing solution-focused options to facilitate safety and well-being. Our Adult Rights Specialists accept and respond to all referrals concerning elder/adult abuse, neglect or exploitation.

EAPA staff help assist people who voluntarily accept their services. The process includes:

A confidential referral and intake process.

Ongoing assessment of the situation and risks.

Development of intervention plans to reduce identified risks.

Continued follow-up until it is agreed our services are no longer needed.

The Milestones Adult Rights Specialist also collaborates with community providers to facilitate the safety and well-being of individuals through education targeted to help individuals be well-informed regarding available services and supports. Training is also available to businesses to help employees recognize potential physical, mental or financial exploitation with tips on how to respond.

We offer Adult/Elder Abuse Awareness presentations to community groups and organizations, and resources, information and proactive solutions are made available to individuals and families that have concern for their safety and well-being.

If you suspect abuse, neglect or financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and want to discuss the situation, call the Adult/Elder Rights Specialist at Milestones Area Agency on Aging, 1-855-410-6222.